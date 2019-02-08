Accessibility Links

  3. Kathy and Masood back together in EastEnders – will Ian split them up again?

Masood is leaving so the reignited romance won't last long…

There’s a shock in store for Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) in EastEnders on Friday 8 February when mum Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) declares the doomed romance with her son’s business partner Masood Ahmed (Nitin Ganatra) is back on – but as the cursed couple seal it with a public kiss in the Queen Vic, the honeymoon period will soon be over as Mas leaves Walford for good…

Viewers saw Kathy return to the Square on Thursday 7 February after some time away and told a thrilled Masood she wanted to give their romance another go, despite Ian’s issues with his mum and mate getting it on last year putting the kibosh on it.

The next episode sees Kath stand up to her overprotective son and drop the bombshell she and Mas are together, and this time they’re a proper item.

New pictures show Mr Beale looking far from comfortable with the arrangement, so will he give his blessing this time after wrecking things so spectacularly before when he blamed his reaction to finding them kissing in the kitchen for ruining his restaurant opening?

Unfortunately, it’s been confirmed Mas will soon be bidding goodbye following the news Ganatra has quit the role a year after making a comeback – so what does that mean for Kathy? Will Ian interfere again and drive Masood out of town, leaving his mother heartbroken? Or does Kathy herself decide it’s not worth the hassle of angering her offspring again and she swiftly calls time on the relationship? Maybe she’s planning to leave too…

