How are the cast of Mrs Brown’s Boys related?

When casting the Brown family, Mrs Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll didn’t need to look far. In fact, he didn’t have to look beyond his own living room.

Advertisement

The cast of the hit BBC comedy are mostly members of the comedy writer’s family, but how are they all related?

Agnes Brown – Brendan O’Carroll

The titular mammy is the daddy of the family and father to Danny O’Carroll who plays Buster, and Fiona O’Carroll who plays Maria. His sister Eilish plays next door neighbour Winnie, his wife Jennifer plays daughter Cathy, and his real-life grandson, Jamie O’Carroll, plays Mrs Brown’s grandson, Bono.

His on screen daughter-in-law Betty (Amanda Woods) is his real life daughter-in-law (she’s married to Danny aka Buster), while TV son Trevor (Martin Delany) is actually his son-in-law (married to Fiona O’Carroll aka Maria), and his sister-in-law plays Winnie’s daughter, Sharon.

Winnie McGoogan – Eilish O’Carroll

Next door neighbour Winnie may be Agnes’ best pal on screen but in real life she’s Brendan O’Carroll’s sister.

Eilish is Maria (Fiona O’Carroll) and Buster’s (Danny O’Carroll) real-life aunt, and Cathy aka Jennifer Gibney’s sister-in-law, while her on-screen daughter Sharon, is actually Jennifer Gibney’s off screen sister.

She’s also grand aunt to Bono Brown (Jamie Carroll).

Cathy Brown – Jennifer Gibney

Mrs Brown’s on-screen daughter is actually Brendan O’Carroll’s wife, making her Buster (Danny O’Carroll) and Maria’s real-life stepmother and Bono’s off-screen step-grandmother.

Winnie (Eilish) is her sister-in-law, Mrs Brown’s son Trevor is her son-in-law by marriage, and Mark’s wife Betty is her daughter-in-law by marriage.

Plus Winnie’s daughter, Sharon, is her real-life sister.

Buster Brady – Danny O’Carroll

The on-screen troublemaker is Brendan O’Carroll’s real-life son, making him Maria’s (Fiona O’Carroll) real-life brother, Cathy’s (Jennifer Gibney) stepson, and Winnie’s nephew.

His wife, Amanda, plays Betty Brown, while his son, Jamie, is Bono Brown, and his real-life brother-in-law Martin Delany plays Mrs Brown’s youngest son, Trevor.

Oh, and his real-life best friend Paddy Houlihan plays Mrs Brown’s other son, Dermot.

Maria Brown – Fiona O’Carroll

Mrs Brown’s on screen daughter-in-law Maria is actually Brendan’s daughter, Fiona O’Carroll – or Fiona Delany to call her by her married name. That makes Jennifer Gibney (Cathy) her stepmum, Eilish O’Carroll (Winnie) her aunt and Buster (Danny O’Carroll) her brother.

Little Bono Brown is actually her nephew, Jamie, while her sister-in-law, Amanda Woods, is Betty Brown.

Oh, and her husband, Martin Delany, plays Mrs Brown’s son Trevor.

Trevor Brown – Martin Delany

Mrs Brown’s youngest son is played by O’Carroll’s son-in-law, Martin Delany, who is married to Fiona O’Carroll – his on-screen sister-in-law.

That makes him Buster’s (Danny O’Carroll) brother-in-law and uncle to Bono (Jamie O’Carroll) Brown.

Betty Brown – Amanda Woods

Mrs Brown’s on-screen daughter-in-law is actually Brendan’s daughter-in-law off screen too, as she’s married to Buster (Danny O’Carroll) Brady in real life.

She’s Maria (Fiona O’Carroll) Brown’s sister-in-law, and she’s mum to Bono (Jamie O’Carroll) Brown both on and off screen.

Bono Brown – Jamie O’Carroll

Mrs Brown’s grandson, Bono, is Brendan O’Carroll’s real-life grandson, Jamie O’Carroll.

His real mum (Amanda Woods) plays his on-screen mum, Betty Brown, while his dad is actually Buster Brady (Danny O’Carroll).

That makes him Maria (Fiona O’Carroll) Brown’s nephew and Eilish O’Carroll’s (Winnie) grand-nephew.

Rory Brown – Damien McKiernan

Advertisement

The new Rory is played by Damien McKiernan, a friend of the family who took over the role from Rory Cowan in the 2017 Christmas special.