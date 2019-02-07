Jenny and Johnny’s fate revealed in Coronation Street courtroom bombshell

Coronation Street‘s Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) and Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) have narrowly avoided a prison sentence after Liz McDonald (Beverley Callard) decided not to testify against the husband and wife pair for the hit and run that left her fighting for life at Christmas.

Wednesday 6 February’s double bill got off to a tense start for the Rovers landlord and lady as they headed to court fearing they’d be banged up before the end of the day if the judge sends jealous Jenny to jail for drunkenly mowing down love rival Liz after she slept with Johnny, who attempted to take the blame for the accident.

Rita Tanner gave Liz a piece of her mind for pushing on with the case knowing Jenny didn’t intentionally run her over, and that she would struggle in prison with her psychological history. Plus, she pointed out the fact Liz and Johnny did do the dirty on fragile Jenny, so Mrs McDonald is not wholly innocent in all of this…

Gemma Winter was desperate to save surrogate big sister Jenny from the big house and begged her ex-boss to drop the case, and later it looked like she’d roped twin brother Paul Foreman into kidnapping Liz when she was a no-show in court and the police came to the street looking for her. As the judge decided it was not fair to continue proceedings without the star witness, the Connors were stunned as the case was dropped and they were free to go, and returned to the cobbles relieved.

Back at the Rovers suspicions grew as to what had really happened to Liz, but the mystery was solved when she called son Steve from a plane and revealed Rita’s words had struck a chord and she’d decided she couldn’t let Jenny and Johnny go to jail so she swerved court and booked herself on a flight to Spain for a last-minute holiday.

The fallout continues for the Connors on Friday 8 February when Johnny and Jenny have a heart-to-heart about their rocky relationship and decide to put the past behind them, infidelities and all, and vow to move forward as a united couple. Let’s see how long that lasts…

