Cleo’s next love interest is a secret stripper! Hollyoaks introduces new family

Hollyoaks introduces new family the Deverauxs on Thursday 7 February’s E4 episode when Martine (Kelle Bryan) welcomes hunky son Mitchell (Imran Adams) and domineering dad Walter (Trevor A Toussaint) who move in with her and niece Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji), but Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is set to quite an eyeful when she meets Mitchell for the first time…

Advertisement

The extension of the Loveday/Deveraux clans fills the gap left by Simone who left with son Zack recently thinking husband Louis had abandoned her – not realising he had become serial killer Breda McQueen’s latest victim. Simone’s sister minxy Martine is staying on the flat since being sacked as an air hostess and invited estranged trainee doctor son Mitchell to stay.

He arrives with her dad, his grandfather, Walter in tow, who viewers met for the first time briefly earlier in the year, but their presence doesn’t go down well with Lisa who has no idea her flighty auntie Martine has invited them to share the house she hoped she was finally getting to herself…

When does Mitchell ask Cleo out on a date?

In Friday 8 February’s E4 instalment, Mitchell makes an impression on the locals when it’s revealed he supplements his income as a junior doctor with a sideline in getting his kit off for cash when Nana McQueen hires him as the eye candy for her impromptu stripper night at the pub, much to Cleo’s dismay who wants to stage a more sophisticated themed evening for the punters.

Mitchell is instantly smitten when he sees Cleo in the audience and drags her up on the stage, but the mortified Ms McQueen tries to make a quick getaway and ends up falling over as she flees. Despite the embarrassment of their first meeting, Mitchell asks Cleo out on a date next week – could she finally be moving on from her heartbreaking split from soul mate Joel Dexter who rejoined the priesthood after their wrecked romance? Might Mitchell be the man to help her through her continued recovery from her eating disorder?

Fans are still holding out hope Cleo reunites with Joel, so Mitchell may just be a temporary distraction – although next week, Father Dexter looks like he’s getting closer to his ex-girlfriend’s gobby relative Goldie McQueen…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.