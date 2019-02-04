Sharon plots to get Keanu back as she comforts Louise in EastEnders?

EastEnders‘ love triangle between Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) and Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) gets increasingly complicated next week as the heartbroken teenager reels from being dumped by the muscly mechanic and turns to Shaz for comfort, unaware his secret love for her stepmum was the reason they broke up!

Thinking his rebound romance with Louise was the only obstacle to restarting his fling with cougar Sharon, Keanu finished with the smitten schoolgirl, trying desperately to let her down gently, but Phil’s missus resisted her attraction and stuck to her guns, still refusing to revisit their own forbidden fling.

Not only that, but Mr Mitchell flipped at his Arches employee for upsetting his precious daughter and threatened to kill him if he came near his family again!

On Monday 4 February, it’s beyond awkward for Sharon as she tries to comfort forlorn Louise after her break up, and advises she should cut all ties with Keanu. However, the tormented teen later admits she can’t forget him that easily and is still texting her ex, leaving Sharon conflicted as she struggles to mask her own emotions as she realises just how deeply the girl had fallen for her toy boy.

Why do Sharon and Keanu meet in secret?

After Keanu grabs a private moment with Sharon in the Vic’s ladies loos on Tuesday 5 February, he makes a surprise confession which leaves Mrs Mitchell in a deeper dilemma – but what does Keanu say? Does he want her back, or is he telling her he made a mistake dumping Lou and wishes he hadn’t finished it?

By Thursday 7 February, Louise is still moping about her fit fella’s cruelty which isn’t helped by dad Phil being insensitive to his offspring’s heartache. The hard man pleads with his wife to help Lou, putting her in yet another tricky position, and as she enlists the help of pals Linda Carter, Honey Mitchell and Denise Fox to assist with ideas as to how her stepdaughter can get over Keanu, Sharon is left with much to think about. She ends the week coming up with a plan, but is it to help reunite Keanu and Louise to stop her own temptations – or is she plotting how she can get him all to herself…?

