Leo proposes to Terese in Neighbours… then catches her kissing his dad Paul!

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) in Neighbours has been all mixed-up since she got shot at the Waterhole while protecting her on/off boyfriend Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) at the start of the year from gun-wielding gangster Ivan Renshaw.

Advertisement

The life or death incident led hotel manager Terese to give her relationship with Leo another go. Trouble is, it’s Leo’s dad, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) who has been on her mind all this time – and it’s clear the Lassiters co-workers have some unfinished business… in the bedroom!

So with Valentine’s Day approaching next week, Terese is totally caught off guard when on Tuesday 12 February lovestruck Leo gets down on bended knee and publicly pops the question. Awkward!

But Leo’s love bubble is burst when Terese bluntly turns him down, and later admits their relationship no longer feels right and she’s breaking-up with him…

Unaware of the real reason behind Terese’s change-of-heart, Leo seeks advice from Terese’s daughter Piper (Mavournee Hazel), who encourages him to try and win back her mum. But little do Leo or Piper realise but Terese is seeking comfort from old flame Paul.

On Valentine’s Day, during a big event at Lassiters, the pair can no longer fight their feelings for each other and have a big ol’ snog!

Immediately feeling guilty about the hurt their actions will cause Leo, Paul and Terese decide they will come clean and tell their families they’ve got the hots for each other and are going to begin an official relationship.

Unfortunately, as is often the way in soapland, the secret comes out a little sooner than planned, when Leo accidentally walks in on Paul and Terese getting passionate. Busted!

How will Terese and Paul talk their way out of trouble? And could Leo’s shock discovery see him go to war against his dad once again?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.