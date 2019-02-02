After a disappointing week being knocked out of both the Carabao Cup (by Chelsea) and the FA Cup (by Crystal Palace), Spurs bounced back with a depleted team by seeing off a tricky Watford side last weekend to keep them in third place, seven points off Liverpool in top spot and just two points behind Manchester City in second. Although incredibly slim, Spurs do still have a mathematical chance at the title, and will want to prove their point by seeing off the Magpies at Wembley.

Advertisement

Newcastle come to this one as firm underdogs, just five points off the relegation zone, so they will be motivated to give the game their all for a very different reason. Although, Rafa Benitez’s men come into this tie off the back of a stunning 2-1 win over Man City on Tuesday night, which should have galvanised the team. This fixture has produced some very entertaining encounters in the past, and expect the Newcastle team to push the Tottenham team hard at home and really make them work for a result.

Expect goals and entertainment as two big teams do battle on Saturday lunchtime.

What time is the Spurs v Newcastle Premier League game?

Tottenham against Newcastle will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 2nd February 2019.

How to watch and live stream Spurs v Newcastle?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Wembley Stadium, London on Saturday 2nd January.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Tottenham win: 4/11

Newcastle win: 17/2

Draw: 18/5

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.