Neighbours cameo for Janet Street-Porter confirmed

Janet Street-Porter is set to make a guest appearance in Neighbours later this year and will reportedly ruffle some feathers among the Ramsay Street locals when she jets in from the UK.

Teasing details of her upcoming cameo filmed at the Aussie soap’s Melbourne studios recently and airing later this year, the Loose Women panellist revealed some of what’s in store: “I get to play myself and I have more than one line,” she says. “I’m not allowed to say any more, we are keeping it very secret. I spent the whole day on set…”

Neighbours insiders confirm the opinionated presenter will cross paths with feisty hotel boss Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and song bird mechanic Bea Nilssen (Bonnie Anderson), with images from her filming also showing her posing with cast members including Colette Mann (aka Sheila Canning), Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson), David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Ben Hall (Ned Willis).

Executive producer Jason Herbison said: “Neighbours has a strong glittering history of leading ladies and Janet fitted right in. Loose Women have always been hugely supportive of our cast and storylines, so it was a pleasure to help them celebrate their 20th anniversary year by welcoming Janet to the cast.”

It’s Street-Porter’s second soap cameo in three months – in November 2018 she and fellow Loose Woman Linda Robson were background artistes in an episode of Hollyoaks playing wedding guests at the doomed nuptials of Mercedes McQueen and Russ Owen – which ended with the groom being murdered by serial killer Breda McQueen.

Let’s hope the outspoken red-head’s Neighbours appearance doesn’t end in similar bloodshed…

