  3. Tyler’s mum Vicky returns to Coronation Street – actress Kerri Quinn profiled

Tyler’s mum Vicky returns to Coronation Street – actress Kerri Quinn profiled

Tyler's gobby mum Vicky makes a surprise return to the cobbles and demands the lowdown on Amy's baby...

Corrie, Amy Barlow, Vicky Jefferies

Vicky Jefferies (played by Kerri Quinn), mum of teen gang leader Tyler Jefferies, made an unexpected return to Coronation Street tonight, when she dropped in uninvited on Steve (Simon Gregson) and Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford), whose 14-year-old daughter Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) recently discovered she is pregnant with Tyler’s baby.

Corrie, Vicky Jefferies
Uh-oh, here comes trouble! (Picture: ITV)

Vicky was last seen back in the autumn when she got sacked from Underworld, after factory boss Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) faced a staff boycott unless trouble-making Vicky was given the boot.

But Weatherfield ain’t seen the last of Vicky, as she’s got unfinished business with the McDonald family over the fate of her unborn grandchild.

Unaware schoolgirl Amy doesn’t want to be a mum and has agreed to let her parents officially adopt the child, Vicky barged in on Steve and Tracy and demanded to know the lowdown. However, wanting to be rid of their mouthy guest, Tracy lied and told Vicky that Amy had an abortion. So now there’s no baby for her to worry about!

Unfortunately, Tracy didn’t manage to fool Vicky for long, after the mouthy mum bumped into Amy outside and quickly discovered the teenager is still pregnant…

Faced with a possible custody battle, Steve and Tracy manage to send Vicky packing when they threatened to make things worse for Tyler by reporting him for under-age sex! So Vicky has gone again for now, leaving Steve and Tracy free to continue their application to be approved as suitable parents to adopt Amy’s baby.

But something tells us Vicky isn’t the kind of lady who admits defeat without a fight…so watch this space!

Come Home, Kerry Quinn as Brenna
Kerry Quinn as Brenna in BBC One’s Come Home (Picture: BBC)

Actress Kerri Quinn, who plays Vicky, also appeared in last year’s emotional BBC One custody-fight drama Come Home, playing Brenna Coyle, the lover of Christopher Eccleston’s character Greg.

The 35-year-old star is a graduate of Queen’s University and has previously appeared in stage productions of Educating Rita, Cabaret and Dancing Shoes.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Corrie, Amy Barlow, Vicky Jefferies
