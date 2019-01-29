Mel and Hunter questioned by police – EastEnders murder exposed?

EastEnders‘ Mel Owen (Tamzin Outhwaite) is torn over whether to tell the police her son Hunter Owen (Charlie Winter) killed her cheating husband Ray Kelly and she helped cover it up by burying his body in the woods – but when the cops show up in Albert Square to talk to the beleaguered blonde about her killer boy, is the game already up?

Scared by her sinister son’s violent outbursts since he shot rascal Ray to save her, Mel decides on Monday 4 February they should inform the police about the gruesome events of New Year’s Day hoping they’ll see it was self defence.

However, Mel is distracted when Maddie, one of bigamist Ray’s other wives she’d plotted with to bring him down, shows up at the club demanding her share of the money she was promised. Oblivious to Ray’s true fate, Maddie accuses Mel of double crossing her but when she makes a remark about Hunter, the stressed club owner flips and throws her up against the wall, warning the fellow Mrs Kelly she’d do anything to protect her son – leaving Maddie shaken…

On Tuesday 5 February, Mel’s fears for Hunter’s state of mind grow and she locks him in the house as she starts getting her affairs in order, starting with offering to sell her share of E20 to business partner Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden). Receiving a call from Hunter, he reveals the police have descended and want a word with Mel about her son’s threats to Maddie and another of Ray’s spurned spouses, Nicola.

Will Mel tell the cops Hunter killed Ray?

His unstable attitude now really starting to unnerve her, Mel manages to get rid of the cops and tells Hunter she’s selling up and they are putting Walford behind them for good. By Friday 8 February, Mel is virtually keeping Hunter a prisoner in his own home and hiding any sharp objects to protect him – and presumably herself – from any more aggressive behaviour.

Questioning why she’s treating him with kid gloves, jittery Mel admits to Hunter all she wants is for him to feel safe and secure considering the torment he has endured. Realising how concerned his mother is, Hunter agrees it would be best if they left town and made a fresh start elsewhere – but Mel is masking just how scared she is of what her son is capable of, and what he might do next.

With Hunter’s exit looming, following the announcement Winter is leaving the cast, will Mel find herself in danger from her own flesh and blood if he thinks she doesn’t trust him? And how long before Ray’s corpse is discovered rotting in the Walford woodland?

