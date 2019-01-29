Meet the cast of Catastrophe series four

Channel 4’s hit comedy drama Catastrophe is back for a fourth series, with co-creators Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney starring as a married couple muddling through parenthood, grief, and the reality of sex in long-term relationships — with frequently hilarious results.

They’re joined by a starry cast, including Extras’ Ashley Jensen and Unforgotten’s Mark Bonnar. Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Catastrophe series four.

Sharon Horgan plays Sharon

Who is Sharon? Back in series one, Sharon, an Irish primary school teacher, had a six-day casual fling with Rob, an American businessman. She later learnt that she’s pregnant, and the odd-couple decide to make a go of their relationship.

Fast forward to series four, and the couple are now married and have a son and a daughter together, but like all couples they face various difficulties, including Rob’s drinking problem…

Where have I seen Sharon Horgan before? Horgan recently made her Hollywood debut in Game Night alongside Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman, and is also set to star in upcoming Channel 4 comedy Happy AF.

She also starred in BBC3 sitcom Pulling, and voices Courtney Portnoy in cult animated comedy series BoJack Horseman.

Rob Delaney plays Rob

Who is Rob? Married to Sharon, Rob’s struggle with alcoholism came to a head at the end of series three in a dramatic fashion — catch up on the last moments of the finale here.

Series four sees him completing community service and attempting to patch things up with his wife.

Where have I seen Rob Delaney before? Co-creator of Catastrophe alongside Horgan, Rob Delaney has appeared on various British quiz shows including Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

He starred in Deadpool 2 as Peter, an ordinary man who joins Deadpool’s X-Force. Delaney is also well-known on social media, and has been previously named as one of the funniest people on Twitter.

Mark Bonnar plays Chris

Who is Chris? In series one, we meet Chris, one-half of an unhappily married Scottish couple, who later divorces his wife Fran, before seeking more adventurous sexual experiences.

Where have I seen Mark Bonnar before? The award-winning Scottish actor has had starting roles in a variety of British television shows, including as Duncan Hunter in Shetland, Detective Finney in Psychoville, DCC Mike Dryden in Line of Duty, and more recently as barrister Colin Osborne in ITV’s Unforgotten.

Ashley Jensen plays Fran

Who is Fran? Sharon’s frenemy and maid of honour, Fran was unhappily married to Chris, but he later filed for divorce.

Where have I seen Ashley Jensen before? Emmy-nominated actress Ashley Jensen is perhaps best known for her role in Extras alongside comic Ricky Gervais. She also gained popularity for her role as Christina McKinney in long-running comedy Ugly Betty, and played Jennifer in the first film in the Nativity! franchise.

She’s also lent her distinctive voice to a variety of films, including Gnomeo and Juliet, and as Bryony in the festive animated feature Arthur Christmas.

Emily Lloyd-Saini plays Tanya

Who is Tanya? Tanya is the new love interest of newly divorced Chris.

Where have I seen Emily Lloyd- Saini before? The actress has previously appeared on the TV series Rob Delaney’s Stand Up Central, and the web series Jade Dragon.

She’s also had small parts in Doctor Foster and Birds of a Feather.

Julie Hesmondhalgh plays Amanda

Who is Amanda? Amanda meets Rob at his AA group, where she takes a particular shine to him.

Where have I seen Julie Hesmondhalgh before? Julie Hesmondhalgh played rape victim Trish Winterman in the hit ITV drama Broadchurch, starring David Tennant and Olivia Colman, and starred in Happy Valley as Amanda Wadsworth.

She previously achieved fame for playing Hayley Cropper in the long-running soap Coronation Street.

This article was originally published on 8 January 2019

Catastrophe airs on Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 10pm