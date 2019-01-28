Elly and Chloe’s love secret exposed – Neighbours teases big showdown

Neighbours‘ Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) tries to move on from her unrequited love for Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) by reigniting her romance with old flame Mel next week, but when her heartfelt confession is discovered will Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor) learn his little sister has fallen for his future wife? And is Elly in denial about which Brennan she really wants?

Groom-to-be Mark has no idea close friends Chloe and Elly shared a kiss a few months back, and that his sibling is deeply in love with his fiancee. Finally agreeing to attend the wedding, despite knowing how difficult it will be, Chloe is still uncomfortable around Elly and the tension between them has not gone unnoticed.

After learning of Chloe’s crush, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) invited her ex Mel to Erinsborough hoping it would take her mind off Elly, but her arrival has only made the situation worse as protective Ms Conway is suspicious that flighty Mel will end up messing her mate around.

On Thursday 7 February, Chloe is looking for a distraction as she agrees to be Elly’s bridesmaid and realises there’s no getting out of it and not arousing Mark’s suspicions, so she throws herself at Mel – only for Elly to find them in a passionate clinch on the couch!

Will Chloe destroy Elly and Mark’s wedding?

Elly voices her concern that Mel is not right for Chloe, but Aaron secretly warns her to leave his sibling alone seeing as she’s already broken her heart… But things get really complicated when Mel finds Chloe’s declaration of love to Elly in the fateful Christmas card and confronts the teacher.

Denying she has any romantic interest in Chloe, nervous Elly strikes a deal with Mel that she will stay out of her and Chloe’s way, if Mel keeps quiet to Mark about his sister’s crush.

Mel agrees and she Chloe embark on a fresh start as they contemplate giving their rocky relationship another go – but will seeing her with someone else change how Elly feels about Ms Brennan? Will the bride end up running off with the bridesmaid?!

