Who is Martel Maxwell? Meet the new Homes Under the Hammer presenter

There’s a new(ish) face fronting Homes Under The Hammer and her name is Martell Maxwell.

The freelance television and radio presenter, journalist and author stepped in to fill Lucy Alexander’s shoes after she left in 2016 (and as you may spot in her first series, she didn’t let the fact that she was pregnant with her third child stop her).

But who is Martell? And where have you seen her before?

Who is Martell Maxwell?

Scottish native Martell Maxwell is a journalist, author, radio and TV presenter with a degree in Law from Edinburgh University and a stellar career in newspapers under her belt.

She first popped up working for The Sun, where she wrote for the Bizarre column in her early days working as a journalist.

Since then she’s written a novel based on her experiences as a showbiz reporter and gone on to appear on TV and radio throughout the UK, interviewing some of the biggest names in entertainment and championing her beloved Scotland from time to time too.

Where have I seen her before?

Everywhere, really. Martell presents segments on The One Show, steps in for special showbiz slots on ITV’s Lorraine, and chances are you’ll also have spotted her offering her views on the big entertainment issues on the likes of Daybreak and Sky News.

She’s also worked for BBC3 and Channel 5 too.