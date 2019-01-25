Coronation Street to air shock death tonight

Coronation Street confirms the death of a former regular character on Friday 25 January when Roy Cropper (David Neilson) returns to Weatherfield from his mercy dash down south with the sad news his mother Sylvia Goodwin has passed away.

Roy received a call earlier in the week that his elderly parent had suffered a serious heart attack so the cafe owner hot-footed it to Hastings to visit her in hospital.

Sadly, as he tells close friend Carla Connor (Alison King) when he gets home this evening, he was too late and she’d died before he got there.

In true Roy fashion, he bottles up his feelings and goes into practical mode, while Carla worries he’s not processed his loss – which comes just days after the fifth anniversary of losing his beloved wife Hayley.

Who was Sylvia Goodwin and when was she in Coronation Street?

Sylvia was memorably played by acting royalty Stephanie Cole, who won Best Comedy Performance at the 2012 British Soap Awards, and first appeared on screen in 2011. Outspoken and blunt, she was cut from the same cloth fellow Corrie battle axes such as Blanche Hunt and Ena Sharples. Roy and his mum were never particularly close, but when she came back into his life following the death of his stepfather and found her living in a shabby nursing home, he invited her to move in with him and Hayley.

Reeling from Hayley’s cancer diagnosis in August 2013, Sylvia left to live with her sister Jean in Hastings and has not been seen since, although she has been mentioned many times and Roy has visited her on occasion to care for her as her health deteriorated in recent years.

Following her death, will Roy open up about his loss to Carla? Or could his grief see him spiral into despair as it did when he lost Hayley?

