Tragic Coronation Street death revealed

Coronation Street’s #Kana devotees look set to be left bereft this year when Rana Habeeb – who is currently engaged to partner Kate Connor – is killed off in tragic scenes.

The decision to have Rana meet her maker was made after Bhavna Limbachia reportedly asked for her character meet a tragic end after she told show bosses that she wanted to leave the ITV soap.

Corrie hasn’t yet revealed how Rana will die, although the Sun has reported that initial plans involved her dying on her wedding day to Kate. A source told the tabloid:

“This will devastate fans of the show who have grown to love Kate and Rana, who they nicknamed Kana. This was very much Bhavna’s decision. She told Kate Oates last year she wanted to try other things and sat down with Iain [MacLeod] the minute he joined.

“She wanted Rana to be killed off as she didn’t like the idea of just splitting them up as it would upset the fans of the show. The scenes will be heartbreaking to watch. Rana will die in Kate’s arms.”

Limbachia has been a mainstay on Coronation Street since February 2016, with Rana initially introduced as a love interest for Zeedan Nazir. But it was her relationship with Kate that made her a favourite, with fans left overjoyed when the pair became engaged at the start of 2019.

A spokesperson said of the upcoming drama to RadioTimes.com: “Bhavna Limbachia will be leaving Coronation Street later this year. She has been fully involved in the discussions about Rana’s leaving story, the details of which we are keeping under wraps for the viewers.

“Bhavna is a talented actress and we wish her every success for the future.”

