How to watch and live stream Burton Albion v Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg

League One Burton welcome Premier League high-flyers to the Pirelli Stadium after a first leg they would probably rather forget. Although it would have been a fantastic experience for the players and the fans watching their team play against Manchester City at the Etihad, the result, a crushing 9-0 defeat certainly would have made the journey home feel like a long one.

And therefore, although the plucky Burton team, who have done incredibly well to get to the semi-finals of the League Cup, have approximately zero chance of progressing to the League Cup final to face either Tottenham or Chelsea, they can still try to put on a show for their fans in this second leg.

Surely for Burton, a draw in this game would feel like a win after the result in the first leg – and despite the odds against them and the history books weighing down upon their heads, there will still be some amongst the Albion faithful who dream of pulling off a shock win in this game as a swan song to their 2018/19 cup campaign.

What time is the Burton v Man City game?

Burton against Man City will kick off at 7.45pm on Wednesday 23rd January 2019.

How to watch Burton v Man City?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Pirelli Stadium, Burton Upon Trent on Wednesday 23rd January.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Burton win: 15/1

Man City win: 2/13

Draw: 15/2

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

