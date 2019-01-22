Ruby and Jay finally kiss – is this the start of a new EastEnders romance?

EastEnders‘ Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) take tentative steps to becoming a couple when they kiss next week as the undertaker comes to his neighbours’ aid following a burglary at her flat. Can Ruby move on from her rape ordeal and allow a new romance into her life?

Jay has been a support to Ruby since her sexual assault last year with charges being brought against two men, Ross and Matt, who she met while out clubbing. As the case was reported in the local media, Ruby ruined her attempt to remain anonymous when she confronted the attackers in a packed Queen Vic, revealing to the community she was the subject of the local newspaper reports about the assault – with some locals condemning her for being irresponsible as she admitted to being drunk at the time of the assault.

Retreating from the world since the pub showdown, Ruby has kept a low profile in recent weeks but gets back out into the world on Monday 28 January when best friend Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) encourages Jay to ask Ms Allen out on a date and she accepts. However, Billy Mitchell warns Jay that Ruby might not be ready for anything serious after what she’s been through and nervous Mr Brown suggests they meet up just as mates – which has the adverse effect of shattering Ruby’s already fragile self-confidence.

The ‘date’ is a disaster when Billy ends up crashing it with Shirley Carter in tow and the night comes to an early and abrupt end, so the next night Jay and Ruby give it another go. But when Jay walks her home and it’s clear the pair could be more than friends after all, Ruby is horrified to find her flat has been broken into and ransacked while she was out – who is responsible?

Can Ruby rely on Jay through her court case?

Jay reports the burglary to the cops and tries to keep rattled Ruby calm, reassuring her he would like them to go on another date if she’s interested…

By the end of the week on Friday 1 February, Ruby is pulling the stops out for a night in with Jay and wants to cook a fancy meal. Seeking help from Stacey after struggling to follow a recipe from Honey Mitchell, Ruby is nervous about the night but gentleman Jay is touched at how much trouble she has gone to – and the couple eventually kiss…

Is this the start of a happier time for Ruby following months of torment? Or are there more dark times ahead as the court case against Ross and Matt looms? Jay may not turn out to be her knight in shining armour – considering his own shady past…

