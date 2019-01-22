How to watch and live stream Euro 2020 – match dates, venues and how to get tickets

The 16th UEFA European Championships is scheduled to be played in 2020, across 12 European countries.

Advertisement

And to celebrate the tournament’s 60th year, this will be the first time it has been held across the continent.

Here is everything you need to know…

When is the Euro 2020?

Following the qualifiers, the tournament will begin on 12th June 2020 and will go on for a month. The final will be played – at Wembley Stadium in London, England – on 12th July.

Who are the hosts for the Euro 2020?

There are 12 host cities in all, across 12 countries:

Group A: Rome (Stadio Olimpico) and Baku (Olympic Stadium)

Group B: Saint Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium) and Copenhagen (Parken Stadium)

Group C: Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff ArenA) and Bucharest (National Arena)

Group D: London (Wembley Stadium) and Glasgow (Hampden Park)

Group E: Bilbao (Estadio de San Mamés) and Dublin (Dublin Arena)

Group F: Munich (Fußball Arena München) and Budapest (Ferenc Puskás Stadium)

What is the full schedule for the Euro 2020?

Below is the schedule for matches at the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship:

Group stage

Friday, 12th June

Match 1: Group A – Rome, 9pm CET (8pm BST time)

Saturday, 13th June

Match 2: Group A – Baku

Match 3: Group B – Copenhagen

Match 4: Group B – St Petersburg

Sunday, 14th June

Match 5: Group C – Amsterdam

Match 6: Group C – Bucharest

Match 7: Group D – London

Monday, 15th June

Match 8: Group D – Glasgow

Match 9: Group E – Bilbao

Match 10: Group E – Dublin

Tuesday, 16th June

Match 11: Group F – Budapest

Match 12: Group F – Munich

Wednesday, 17th June

Match 13: Group A – Baku

Match 14: Group A – Rome

Match 15: Group B – St Petersburg

Thursday, 18th June

Match 16: Group B – Copenhagen

Match 17: Group C – Amsterdam

Match 18: Group C – Bucharest

Friday, 19th June

Match 19: Group D – Glasgow

Match 20: Group D – London

Match 21: Group E – Dublin

Saturday, 20th June

Match 22: Group E – Bilbao

Match 23: Group F – Budapest

Match 24: Group F – Munich

Sunday, 21st June

Match 25: Group A – Baku

Match 26: Group A – Rome

Monday, 22nd June

Match 27: Group B – Copenhagen

Match 28: Group B – St Petersburg

Match 29: Group C – Amsterdam

Match 30: Group C – Bucharest

Tuesday, 23rd June

Match 31: Group D – Glasgow

Match 32: Group D – London

Wednesday, 24th June

Match 33: Group E – Bilbao

Match 34: Group E – Dublin

Match 35: Group F – Budapest

Match 36: Group F – Munich

Round of 16

Saturday, 27th June

Match 37: 1A v 2C – London

Match 38: 2A v 2B – Amsterdam

Sunday, 28th June

1B v 3A/D/E/F – Bilbao

1C V 3D/E/F – Budapest

Monday, 29th June

Match 41: 1F v 3A/B/C – Bucharest

Match 42: 2D v 2E – Copenhagen

Tuesday, 30th June

Match 43: 1E v 3A/B/C/D – Glasgow

Match 44: 1D v 2F – Dublin

Quarter-finals

Friday, 3rd July

Match 45: W41 v W42 – St Petersburg, 6pm CET (5pm UK time)

Match 46: W39 v W37 – Munich, 9pm CET (8pm UK time)

Saturday, 4th July

Match 47: W40 v W38 – Baku, 6pm CET (5pm UK time)

Match 48: W43 v W44 – Rome, 9pm CET (8pm UK time)

Where are the semi-finals and final being played?

All of these three games are being played at Wembley Stadium in London.

Semi-finals

Tuesday, 7th July

Match 49: W45 v W46 – London, 9pm CET (8pm UK time)

Wednesday, 8th July

Match 50: W48 v W47- London, 9pm CET (8pm UK time)

Final

Sunday, 12th July

Match 51: W49 v W50 – London, 9pm CET (8pm UK time)

How can I watch and stream the Euro 2020 live in the UK?

The UEFA Euro 2020 Championship will be broadcast between BBC and ITV. Streaming will be available on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

You will also be able to listen to radio coverage of the championship on Talksport Radio.

Who might win the Euro 2020?

The favourites to win the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship are France, Spain, Belgium and England.

Who won the UEFA Euro 2016 Championship?

Portugal won the UEFA European Championship in 2016, when they beat France 1–0 at the final in the Stade de France in Paris.

Advertisement

How can I get tickets to Euro 2020 matches?

You can apply for tickets on the UEFA Euro 2020 Ticket Portal, by specifying which team you support, which matches you would like to watch, and where you would like to go. To do this you will need to register with a ticketing account, if you do not already have one.