How to watch and live stream Euro 2020 – match dates, venues and how to get tickets
Everything you need to know about the biggest international football tournament in Europe
The 16th UEFA European Championships is scheduled to be played in 2020, across 12 European countries.
And to celebrate the tournament’s 60th year, this will be the first time it has been held across the continent.
Here is everything you need to know…
When is the Euro 2020?
Following the qualifiers, the tournament will begin on 12th June 2020 and will go on for a month. The final will be played – at Wembley Stadium in London, England – on 12th July.
Who are the hosts for the Euro 2020?
There are 12 host cities in all, across 12 countries:
- Group A: Rome (Stadio Olimpico) and Baku (Olympic Stadium)
- Group B: Saint Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium) and Copenhagen (Parken Stadium)
- Group C: Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff ArenA) and Bucharest (National Arena)
- Group D: London (Wembley Stadium) and Glasgow (Hampden Park)
- Group E: Bilbao (Estadio de San Mamés) and Dublin (Dublin Arena)
- Group F: Munich (Fußball Arena München) and Budapest (Ferenc Puskás Stadium)
What is the full schedule for the Euro 2020?
Below is the schedule for matches at the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship:
Group stage
Friday, 12th June
- Match 1: Group A – Rome, 9pm CET (8pm BST time)
Saturday, 13th June
- Match 2: Group A – Baku
- Match 3: Group B – Copenhagen
- Match 4: Group B – St Petersburg
Sunday, 14th June
- Match 5: Group C – Amsterdam
- Match 6: Group C – Bucharest
- Match 7: Group D – London
Monday, 15th June
- Match 8: Group D – Glasgow
- Match 9: Group E – Bilbao
- Match 10: Group E – Dublin
Tuesday, 16th June
- Match 11: Group F – Budapest
- Match 12: Group F – Munich
Wednesday, 17th June
- Match 13: Group A – Baku
- Match 14: Group A – Rome
- Match 15: Group B – St Petersburg
Thursday, 18th June
- Match 16: Group B – Copenhagen
- Match 17: Group C – Amsterdam
- Match 18: Group C – Bucharest
Friday, 19th June
- Match 19: Group D – Glasgow
- Match 20: Group D – London
- Match 21: Group E – Dublin
Saturday, 20th June
- Match 22: Group E – Bilbao
- Match 23: Group F – Budapest
- Match 24: Group F – Munich
Sunday, 21st June
- Match 25: Group A – Baku
- Match 26: Group A – Rome
Monday, 22nd June
- Match 27: Group B – Copenhagen
- Match 28: Group B – St Petersburg
- Match 29: Group C – Amsterdam
- Match 30: Group C – Bucharest
Tuesday, 23rd June
- Match 31: Group D – Glasgow
- Match 32: Group D – London
Wednesday, 24th June
- Match 33: Group E – Bilbao
- Match 34: Group E – Dublin
- Match 35: Group F – Budapest
- Match 36: Group F – Munich
Round of 16
Saturday, 27th June
- Match 37: 1A v 2C – London
- Match 38: 2A v 2B – Amsterdam
Sunday, 28th June
- 1B v 3A/D/E/F – Bilbao
- 1C V 3D/E/F – Budapest
Monday, 29th June
- Match 41: 1F v 3A/B/C – Bucharest
- Match 42: 2D v 2E – Copenhagen
Tuesday, 30th June
- Match 43: 1E v 3A/B/C/D – Glasgow
- Match 44: 1D v 2F – Dublin
Quarter-finals
Friday, 3rd July
- Match 45: W41 v W42 – St Petersburg, 6pm CET (5pm UK time)
- Match 46: W39 v W37 – Munich, 9pm CET (8pm UK time)
Saturday, 4th July
- Match 47: W40 v W38 – Baku, 6pm CET (5pm UK time)
- Match 48: W43 v W44 – Rome, 9pm CET (8pm UK time)
Where are the semi-finals and final being played?
All of these three games are being played at Wembley Stadium in London.
Semi-finals
Tuesday, 7th July
- Match 49: W45 v W46 – London, 9pm CET (8pm UK time)
Wednesday, 8th July
- Match 50: W48 v W47- London, 9pm CET (8pm UK time)
Final
Sunday, 12th July
- Match 51: W49 v W50 – London, 9pm CET (8pm UK time)
How can I watch and stream the Euro 2020 live in the UK?
The UEFA Euro 2020 Championship will be broadcast between BBC and ITV. Streaming will be available on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.
You will also be able to listen to radio coverage of the championship on Talksport Radio.
Who might win the Euro 2020?
The favourites to win the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship are France, Spain, Belgium and England.
Who won the UEFA Euro 2016 Championship?
Portugal won the UEFA European Championship in 2016, when they beat France 1–0 at the final in the Stade de France in Paris.
How can I get tickets to Euro 2020 matches?
You can apply for tickets on the UEFA Euro 2020 Ticket Portal, by specifying which team you support, which matches you would like to watch, and where you would like to go. To do this you will need to register with a ticketing account, if you do not already have one.