Emmerdale exits ahead for Daz and Amelia?

Emmerdale has teased a double exit next week as Daz Spencer (Mark Jordon) announces he is leaving the village – and daughter Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) wants to go with him!

Dodgy Daz has brought nothing but trouble to the door of brother Dan (Liam Fox) and his other half Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) since coming to live with them.

The bombshell that Daz is the biological father of young Amelia, who Dan brought up believing she was his daughter until his sibling’s one-night stand with deceased ex Ali was revealed, threatened to tear the family apart.

So when Daz tells the clan he has accepted a job down south in Croydon, there is no love lost as far as Kerry is concerned and she’s over the moon her house guest is leaving – having outstayed his welcome a long time ago in her eyes.

Despite their complicated history, Dan is still worried about how Amelia will react to her dad’s departure, and when Daz admits he feels forced into going because of Kerry’s threats to call the cops on him for his misdemeanours the schoolgirl is seething.

Confronting her dad and stepmum, Amelia says she has decided to leave with Daz – and Dan agrees to let her go! Kerry is aghast, but sneaky Dan then sneakily explains it’s a ruse to use reverse psychology on Amelia and he’s sure she’ll change her mind if she reckons her parents support the decision.

How does Dan plan to stop Amelia leaving?

But Kerry is not convinced and fears the risky plan could backfire, and the couple are soon at odds over Dan’s controversial methods. The thought of Amelia leaving brings back painful memories for Kerry about losing her own daughter Amy who fled to Ireland five years ago after trying to kidnap her and Cain Dingle’s son Kyle, and Dan start to worry he’s pushed the situation too far.

The mention of the errant Amy handily cues up her imminent return, as it has recently been announced the character is returning to the show with newcomer recast Natalie Ann Jamieson taking over from original actress Chelsea Halfpenny.

Can Dan and Kerry’s relationship survive this latest disagreement? And are Daz and Amelia both bidding farewell to Emmerdale for good?

