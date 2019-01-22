EastEnders couple in shock split

Any chance of a dream wedding and a happy ending for EastEnders couple Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Kush Kazemi (David Ghadami) were dashed on Tuesday 22 January when the engaged pair called it a day after two years together.

Dee returned from a mini-break earlier than expected and it was clear from the minute they reunited that things were tense between the twosome, who got engaged in September 2017 as Kush was rushed into hospital for emergency surgery having been diagnosed with rare heart condition Brugada syndrome.

Kush was keen to get to the bottom of why they had barely touched base while Denise was away, and his fiancee hit back at his accusations she was avoiding him by pointing out he had not gone to any great effort to contact her…

In an emotional heart-to-heart in the cafe, Denise was the first to voice their shared concerns that the age-gap romance had never been right and perhaps they rushed into the engagement because of Kush’s health scare.

The tragic death of Kush’s younger brother Shakil in a knife attack last spring put more pressure on the relationship, which Denise admitted had distracted them from addressing their issues.

Surmising neither of them want the same things long term, including opposing views on having more children due to the age difference, Denise forced teary Kush to face up to the fact it was well and truly over…

What next for the characters now they’re single again? Mitch Baker seems to have his eye on Dee – will she be tempted by the charmer? And will sexy stallholder Kush spiral into despair and turn to someone inappropriate for comfort? Mel Owen might need something to distract her from her current troubles…

