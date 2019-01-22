Breda McQueen KILLS Louis Loveday in shock Hollyoaks exit

Hollyoaks‘ Louis Loveday (Karl Collins) has become the latest victim of village serial killer Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) who murdered him at the pig farm when she discovered he’d duped her into letting him go.

Breda had a close call in E4’s Monday 21 January episode when her captor’s ex Simone Loveday (Jacqueline Boatswain) turned up at the farm having followed the chilling childminder to confront her over stirring things between her and Louis’ baby mama Leela Lomax.

Apologising to Simone, relieved Breda managed to calm the situation and get Mrs Loveday back to the village, unaware Louis had managed to break free from the bedroom by using the shards of a broken tea cup to cut his ties.

When Breda returned she thwarted her hostage’s plan to flee and stood over him while he made an emotional phone call to Simone, lying that it was definitely over between them and when he got back to Hollyoaks he would be focusing on Leela and Daniel – leaving Simone devastated but oblivious to Louis being forced to say it against his will.

But Breda flipped when she found Louis had been hiding her serial killer confession letter behind his bed and the penny dropped he’d been playing her to release him so he could expose her crime spree – despite his promise he wouldn’t breathe a word of her murderous antics Breda bludgeoned him over the head with a telephone and buried his body, discarding his leg braces and wheelchair…

Will Breda McQueen kill again?

Collins arrived in 2015 as part of the Loveday family, along with Simone and son Zack, with daughter Lisa arriving later having been missing for years following a childhood abduction. The actor spoke fondly of his Hollyoaks experience, saying: It’s been great and exceeded all of my expectations. In terms of the people who work there, the love that everyone shows each other is fantastic. The crew are amazing and there’s so much generosity for the work that’s being done.

“Obviously some of my best times have been working with my on-screen family – I was lucky and blessed.”

Philandering Louis fits the profile of Breda’s targets, who have all been bad fathers who show no regard for their children. The protective nanny is on a mission to rid the world of deadbeat dads, having already dispatched Glenn Donovan, Carl Costello and Russ Owen. Who will be next on her hit list? And will Simone suspect anything untoward about her last call from Louis?

