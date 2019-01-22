Billy back in prison after fight with Ellis? Emmerdale’s Jessie to choose between her sons

Emmerdale‘s Jessie Dingle (Sandra Marvin) is faced with an impossible choice next week when warring sons Ellis Chapman (Asan N’Jie) and Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) come to blows and she’s asked to make a statement to the police that could land one of her boys in jail – and risk the other rejecting her.

Since arriving in the village on Christmas Day for his mother’s wedding to Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), Billy has not made the best impression on the locals. Having been in prison for assault, he was already at odds with sibling Ellis who felt in the shadow of his brother and that mum Jessie had given the bad boy too many chances.

Not only that, but Billy was also in prison with Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) a few years ago and was part of a nasty gang who tormented him during his sentence, causing friction with him and husband Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) on the outside.

Next week, Billy can’t take Ellis goading him any more and punches him, leading to stepdad Marlon throwing him out of Tall Trees. Immediately regretting pushing his volatile brother’s buttons, Ellis is conflicted the Robert tries to manipulate him into finishing the job, driven by his own agenda to punish him for how he treated Aaron.

Will Jessie shop her own son to the police?

Having just got her boy back, Jessie is heartbroken when the police arrest Billy for assault and realises he could end up back in prison just weeks after being let out. Ellis shows no remorse for his actions that lead to Billy’s apprehension, putting Jessie in the middle of the men.

But when the cops ask her to make a statement the headteacher is even more torn – if she tells the truth about Billy losing his temper, he’ll be back behind bars. But if she lies to protect Billy, her relationship with Ellis may never recover and she could lose her youngest son.

Which child will Jessie choose to side with? And what will be the consequences for the fractured family?

