Home and Away heartbreak – Justin in booze bender after Willow dumps him

Home and Away‘s troubled couple Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) are forced call it a day next week after a public row makes them realise the gulf between them is too wide to make it work, sending Justin into meltdown as he hits the bottle in spectacular fashion…

On Monday 28 January the pair have a heart-to-heart on the beach about Justin’s demand that Willow turn her back on her association with the River Boys which means staying away from old pal Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor).

Fearing her boyfriend is trying to change who she is, Willow turns to Robbo Shaw (Jake Ryan) for advice and he points out the couple may just be too opposite to make their relationship work long-term. Eventually, after another emotional exchange, Willow and Justin decide their rocky romance has become too complicated – it’s time to end things so can they focus on themselves.

By Wednesday 30 January it’s clear Justin is not coping with the break up. Lashing out at the community, blaming everyone but himself for what’s happened, Justin hits the bottle then hits on a stunned Leah Patterson! Mason gives his brother a talking to about his bad behaviour and insists bingeing on booze is not the best option.

This only fuels Justin’s maudlin mood and he continues to get plastered, before heading off to Willow’s house to beg forgiveness. Mason follows his sibling, urging him not to make a fool of himself, but it’s too late. Drunk Justin bangs loudly on the door begging for a chance to reconcile, only for an angry Irene Roberts to answer the door and reveal Willow is not even home!

Embarrassed and ashamed, Justin is in a heap as he realises he’s responsible for pushing Willow away. But with Ms Harris getting her life back on track now she’s away from controlling Justin, could the ‘break’ between them become permanent? Has Justin ruined any hope of them having a future?

