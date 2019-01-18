How to watch and live stream Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

As far as London derby games go, you’d expect this one on paper to be one sided.

Advertisement

Fulham are struggling the relegation zone and Spurs are flying high in third. However, with Spurs struggling with a list of injuries including star striker Harry Kane, and Son away on international duty for South Korea – the complexion of the match is changed.

Although most neutral observers still expect Spurs to take three points away from Craven Cottage, this could be a closer affair than you think.

It remains to be seen if Mauricio Pochettino will enter the transfer market to help bolster his side for a gruelling set of matches in league and three cups in the coming month – perhaps this game will be a test of the strength to his squad.

What time is the Fulham v Spurs game?

Fulham against Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 4pm on Sunday 20th January 2019.

How to watch Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Craven Cottage, London on Sunday 20th January.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Fulham win: 9/2

Tottenham Hotspur win: 3/4

Draw: 5/2

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.