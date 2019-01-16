Emmerdale shocks: Cain kisses Charity – and is arrested for Joe’s murder

Emmerdale‘s Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) faces a dramatic week as he crumbles after confessing to daughter Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb) he killed her fiance Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) and spirals into self-loathing, destructive behaviour. After throwing himself at old flame Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) his marriage to wife Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) hangs in the balance – then the police arrest Cain for Joe’s murder…

Advertisement

Debbie was devastated when her dad told her he attacked Joe on the day she was due to tie the knot with the Tate tycoon last year and believes he killed him, colluding with Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) on disposing of the body to cover up the crime while Deb thought she was jilted for no reason.

Struggling with his guilt, Cain lashed out at Moira which leads to the Dingles uniting next week to address his aggressive behaviour. Charity visits her cousin hoping to get through to him, but is shocked by the state of the house and his menacing mood. Stunned when he lunges and tries to kiss her a scared Charity is forced to fight him off, but son-in-law Matty Barton (Ash Palmasciano) spies the encounter and films it.

Who else discovers what really happened to Joe?

As news of Cain’s inappropriate pass at Charity ripples through the village, Moira confides in Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and faces up to the fact she has some big decisions to make about the future of her relationship. Later in the week Debbie tells Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) the truth about Joe, and the gobby gran accidentally lets it slip to Matty who confronts Cain and reluctantly agrees to keep the secret.

With virtually the whole community turning against Cain, the police apprehend him at the Woolpack and he’s arrested for the murder of Joe Tate. Who called the cops on Cain? And will Graham stand back and let his accomplice take the blame, when he knows Joe was still alive when he went to get rid of the body? Are fans set to finally learn the truth of Joe’s fate before Cain ends up behind bars for something he didn’t actually do?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.