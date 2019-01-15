Hollyoaks revisits Lily’s self-harm story

Hollyoaks is set to revisit Lily McQueen’s (Lauren McQueen) self-harming storyline next week when the troubled teen is riddled with guilt after kissing Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) while her husband Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is still absent following his cancer ordeal.

Insecurities drove fragile Lily to start physically hurting herself in 2017, leading to a self-harm circle involving schoolfriends Yazz Maalik and Peri Lomax. Acclaim for the hard-hitting plot led to success at the 2018 British Soap Awards where it won Best Storyline and Best Single Episode.

Lily appeared to turn a corner when she married true love Prince last year, but her dalliance with his best friend Romeo put strain on their relationship and she considered running away with her lover before discovering her husband had kept his testicular cancer diagnosis a secret from her. When Prince realised she had planned to leave him, he departed the village declaring their marriage was over.

Next week, Romeo asks Lily if they can at least be friend again, but the couple’s undeniable attraction chemistry takes hold and before long they are sharing a passionate kiss. However, Lily’s disapproving Auntie Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) spies the smooch and later berates her niece for betraying her husband and giving up on their rocky romance.

Hearing Diane is ashamed of her, Lily is secretly driven back into self-harm… Is this a one-off incident? Will her family spot the signs and encourage her to seek professional help again?

Is Prince going to return to the village in time to support his wife, or is this the beginning of Lily spiralling into her destructive, dangerous behaviour as she struggles with her emotions – and what will the consequences be?

