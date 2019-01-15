Dawn French and Emilia Fox to return for another Delicious series on Sky 1

Sky 1 is returning to Cornwall for another series of foodie drama Delicious.

The caper, starring Dawn French and Emilia Fox in an uneasy partnership running a high end hotel, will see them reprise their roles in series three.

French plays passionate cook Gina, who has inherited the Penrose hotel and restaurant together with the glamorous Sam (Emilia Fox) – with the fact that they are both former wives of the deceased head chef Leo Vincent (Iain Glen) adding spice to their relationship. Glen’s character also commentates on the action from beyond the grave.

“The third series will again follow Dawn and Emilia’s characters as their strong resolve continues to be tested by the surprises their dynamic relationship, family and turbulent love lives throw at them,” according to Sky.

Series two aired at the beginning of this year, puling in 1.35million viewers for episode one – the biggest audience for a returning Sky Original drama on the channel for five years.

Delicious is likely to return to Sky 1 early in 2019

This article was originally published at 8am on 13 February 2018