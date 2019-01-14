How to watch and stream Wrestlemania 35 live

With the road to Wrestlemania soon to start, one of wrestling’s biggest and most theatrically entertaining events is on the horizon. Here is everything you need to know about Wrestlemania 35…

When is Wrestlemania 35?

Wrestlemania 35 is a one-day event, and will be on Sunday, 7th April, at 5.30pm EST (10.30pm UK time).

Where will Wrestlemania 35 take place?

Wrestlemania 35 will be held at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The stadium has a seating capacity of 82,500, and it’s sure to be a sell out for this huge night of sports entertainment.

How can I watch Wrestlemania 35 in the UK?

Wrestlemania 35 will be available to stream live on WWE Network. You can subscribe to WWE Network for £9.99 a month or, a free one-month trial is available which can be cancelled at any time.

In 2018, Sky Box Office also screened Wrestlemania as a pay per view event. It is likely they will again this year. Details will follow.

Who will be in Wrestlemania 35?

The full match card for Wrestlemania 35 has not yet been announced, but early predictions have been made. These vary, but include Daniel Bryan vs The Miz for the WWE Championship. The Undertaker – a WWE legend at the age of 53 – is also rumoured to make a sensational return.

Who were the winners of last year’s Wrestlemania?

AJ Styles beat Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 34. Other winners included Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Championship), Seth Rollins (WWE Intercontinental Championship), and Charlotte Flar and Nia Jax for the two Women’s Championships.

Are any celebrity cameos expected?

Wrestlemania is known just as well for its celebrity guest appearances as it is for its wrestling. Though we don’t yet know who these guests will be, past star turns include Cyndi Lauper, Snoop Dogg and even Donald Trump. So who knows!?

Can I get tickets to Wrestlemania 35?

The event is now largely sold out, but those still looking for Wrestlemania tickets can find them on Ticketmaster. These range from approximately $1,800 up to $7,000 (£1,401.61 to £5,451.50). Information about travel packages can be found here.