Terese DEAD after Neighbours siege shooting?

Neighbours‘ Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is rushed to hospital for life-saving surgery after getting shot in the Lassiters siege that sees the dangerous Renshaw family breaking out of prison and bring their feud with Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) to his doorstep – with devastating results.

Monday 14 January’s episode opens with the hotel boss confirmed as gangster Ivan Renshaw’s victim, having pulled the trigger on Leo in the middle of a packed Waterhole in the previous instalment – only for his ex to be caught in the crossfire. The assailant flees the scene and Mark Brennan and Ned Willis give chase and eventually apprehend him.

Meanwhile, Raymond Renshaw remains at large and with the hotel complex on lockdown he seeks refuge in Harold’s coffee shop hoping to keep a low profile. However, when the fugitive’s picture is circulated on social media customer Yashvi Rebecchi recognises him – realising he’s about to be busted Raymond pulls out his pistol and holds Harold’s hostage.

As police surround the cafe, Leo offers to hand himself over to the Renshaws, who want revenge on him for being a police informant and putting Raymond and Ivan behind bars. Brave Mr Tanaka manages to distract Raymond long enough for the cops to swarm in and overpower the gunman, and the situation is diffused.

Is Paul really a killer?

Over at the hospital, devastated Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) arranges for a specialist doctor to be flown in to operate on ailing Terese, and Jane Harris (Annie Jones) realises he still loves his ex and leaves town after calling off their romance. As Piper Willis (Mavournee Hazel) maintains a vigil at her mother’s bedside, she’s stunned to hear her call out Paul’s name as she flits in and out of consciousness – is she secretly still in love with him deep down?

Terese pulls through and is surprised when Paul urges her to give son Leo another chance, putting aside his own feelings for his ex. Having found out Delaney Renshaw lied about Paul being responsible for the death of bad boy Mannix, who is still alive, and used it as leverage to pressure Leo into having a relationship with her, the Robinson rogue comes clean to Terese about why Leo dumped her and urges her to forgive his son.

Piper panics Paul is sniffing around her mother again, but is surprised to learn, despite the fact he still loves her, Terese is better off with Leo. But with emotions running high after the shooting, who will Terese choose?

