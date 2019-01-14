Sally to be released as Duncan is arrested after Coronation Street confession

The nightmare is finally over for Coronation Street‘s Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) who looks set to be released from prison now con man Duncan Radfield (Nicholas Gleaves) has been arrested after admitting he framed her for fraud – with his additional crime of forcing his wife to fake her death so as to cash in the life insurance also having been exposed.

Monday 14 January’s double bill brought the Free Sally campaign to a breathless conclusion as her daughter Sophie Webster (Brooke Vincent) and husband Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) panicked their plan to prove their loved one’s innocence had been scuppered by Duncan’s accident which saw him hit by a car while being chased by desperate Tim trying to force a confession.

Duncan recovered in hospital and called the cops on his nemesis when he threatened him, as Tim still had no concrete proof the bogus businessman had set up Sally and lied his ‘dead’ wife May was still alive and living in Costa Rica, despite Tim, Sophie and Gina efforts to find hard evidence.

Meanwhile, in the hospital reception Sophie spotted May in the flesh who had snuck back into the UK upon hearing about Duncan’s brush with death and posed as his neighbour, and offered to drive her to a special unit pretending her horrid hubby had been moved to. Frantically calling Tim to let Duncan know she had found May and would stall her as long as she could, the plan collapsed when Mrs Radfield smelt a rat and did a runner.

Ironically it was Gina Seddon (Connie Hyde), Sally’s sister, who caught up with May and convinced her to put a stop to Duncan’s dastardly antics and tell the police the truth, tugging at the heart strings by begging her to do it for the sake of her daughter Olivia, who still believes her mum is dead thanks to Duncan’s deceit.

Gina then led May to a stunned Duncan’s hospital bedside and his wife told him the game was up – it transpired Duncan had made her lie low in Costa Rica and forced her into faking her death for the life insurance after she suffered a terrible stroke to pay her medical bills, but May was sick of the lies and the police stormed the ward to make an arrest.

Has Gina done enough to make Sally and Tim forgive her?

Back on the cobbles Tim and Sophie received confirmation from the cops that Duncan had taken full responsibility for robbing the council funds and admitted the allegations made against Sally were all false, paving the way for the former mayor of Weatherfield to be exonerated and freed.

Despite being the one who saved the day, lonely Gina is still outcast from the family for her part in Sally’s incarceration and making Tim think they slept together on Christmas Eve in order to destroy their marriage. Has the troubled factory worker done enough to be forgiven by convincing May to bring Duncan to justice, or has she burnt her bridges for good?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.