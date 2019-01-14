Emma Bunton returned to an iconic Spice Girls landmark and fans are loving it
Baby Spice had a little dance on the staircase from the Wannabe music video – 23 years after the band released their debut single
Emma Bunton has zig-a-zig’ed her way back to the iconic staircase from the Wannabe music video – and Spice Girls fans are loving it.
Baby Spice posed on the stairs at the venue used for the 1996 hit’s promo, reminding fans of when the girl group performed those classic moves for their debut single.
Visited a special place today with my babies! We danced on the stairs!! wannabe #memories pic.twitter.com/D8WU2HPOb5
— Emma Bunton (@EmmaBunton) January 12, 2019
“Visited a special place today with my babies! We danced on the stairs!!” wrote Bunton, who has two sons – 11-year-old Beau and seven-year-old Tate. She shared a snap of herself on the staircase of the St Pancras Grand Hotel in London.
Fans loved the nostalgia trip, with many sharing their own photos from the famous staircase:
TWINNING! The most special place! I had to visit when I came from New York! Can’t wait to see you and the rest of the @spicegirls at Wembley this summer! pic.twitter.com/qbZxvwfSHv
— Benjamin Rauhala (@brauhala) January 12, 2019
Me too! ✌🏼💖😎 @spicegirls #SpiceGirls pic.twitter.com/rzYcNVmcr6
— Iain (@BeaIe_) January 12, 2019
We won the Xmas work photo competition 💃💃🏻💃🏼💃🏽💃🏻 #KingsCross 😂 ✌🏻✌🏼✌🏾✌🏼✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/JbxT0rGT2a
— Hayley (@Hayley_LDN) January 13, 2019
Hi Emma!👋 That’s amazing!!👏 When “Wannabe” was released I was 11 years old, now 33, I’m proud to say I’m still am and always will be a Spice Girls fan🎶👌
Hope you can perform to Costa Rica 🇨🇷 one day, it will be a dream come true for many fans🤩 Girl Power!!✌🏻
— Marcela Escalante (@Marcela83219392) January 12, 2019
Something like this girls?✌🏼🇬🇧@GeriHalliwell @OfficialMelB @MelanieCmusic @victoriabeckham @spicegirls @SpiceGirlsNow @SpiceGirls_News even the Taxi horn is on the beat! 😆 pic.twitter.com/hOp3b9tEA4
— Ashley Nottingham (@Ash_Nottingham) January 13, 2019
Great picture and a great memory to bring back too! Hope you are having a great day!
— David Van O' Linda (@MASLSoccerFan97) January 13, 2019