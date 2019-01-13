How to watch and live stream Spurs v Manchester United

Now, this is surely the game of the weekend – and the good news is it’s on the telly!

Spurs are riding high in third place in the Premier League, and after a 1-0 win over Chelsea on Tuesday night have their tails up as they’ve increased their chances of making it through to the Carabao Cup Final in what would surely be a showpiece face off against Manchester City.

The Tottenham team are six points off the pace before the weekend games begin, and although their title challenge seems slim – a few slip ups from Manchester City or Liverpool could completely change the complexion of the table.

Manchester Utd are unbeaten under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but this game at Wembley will be the toughest challenge so far for the Norwegian. If he can see off a team as competitive as Spurs, he’ll certainly help his case to take the job on full time – but that’s certainly not going to be easy the way the North Londoners have been performing in 2018/19.

Expect incident, goals and Premier League football at its best…

What time is the Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United game?

Spurs against Manchester United will kick off at 4.30pm on Sunday 13th January 2019.

How to watch Spurs v Man Utd?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Wembley Stadium, London on Sunday 13th January.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Tottenham Hotspur win: 11/10

Manchester United win: 5/2

Draw: 13/5

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

