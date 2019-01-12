Strictly Come Dancing launches new 2019 cruises

It won’t be until September time until we get our next season of Strictly Come Dancing – but for those of us wanting another fix need look no further.

Advertisement

The BBC has partnered up with P&O cruises to launch a special series of Strictly Come Dancing-themed cruises, with the show’s star-studded cast joining you on board as you sail off to a luxury destination.

If you’re lucky to land yourself a place on Strictly Come Cruising, you will have the chance to meet some of the show’s professional dancers, who will be taking part in exclusive Q&A sessions and signing autographs, as well as offering the chance to host one-on-one dance lessons for an on-board Strictly-style dance competition.

The four Strictly cruises available are as follows:

Britannia B909, April 7th – 20th

This cruise travels to the Canary Islands and Portugal, and features judge Craig Revel Horwood. Dancers Giovanni Pernice, Luba Mushtuk, Gorka Marquez, Karen Clifton and Amy Dowden are all billed to appear.

Ventura N914, June 2nd – 16th

If you’re up for visiting Spain, France and Monaco with Janette Manrara, Aljaz Skorjanec, Neil Jones, Katya Jones and Oti Mabuse, this one’s for you.

Azura A917, June 29th – July 13th

Neil and Katya Jones, Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Johannes Radebe and Craig Revel Horwood would be joining you in this trip to Spain and Italy.

Azura A919, July 20th – August 3rd

For those heading to Spain, Monaco and Italy, you’ll meet Neil and Katya Jones, Janette Manrara, Karen Clifton, Luba Mushtuk and Craig Revel Horwood.

Prices start from £1,299, but if that’s slightly out of your price range you can always head on the Strictly Come Dancing tour later this year.

Elsewhere in other Strictly news, this year’s winner Stacey Dooley is now fronting a brand new talent contest for BBC Three.

Advertisement

Titled Glow Up, the show aims to find Britain’s best make-up artist, so they can win a contract to work with some of make-up’s biggest names.