Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Strictly Come Dancing launches new 2019 cruises

Strictly Come Dancing launches new 2019 cruises

Strictly on sea, anyone?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 08/09/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Top L-R`: Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn,Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann Bottom L-R: Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn, Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann, Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

It won’t be until September time until we get our next season of Strictly Come Dancing – but for those of us wanting another fix need look no further.

Advertisement

The BBC has partnered up with P&O cruises to launch a special series of Strictly Come Dancing-themed cruises, with the show’s star-studded cast joining you on board as you sail off to a luxury destination.

Craig Revel Horwood on Strictly Come Dancing 2017

If you’re lucky to land yourself a place on Strictly Come Cruising, you will have the chance to meet some of the show’s professional dancers, who will be taking part in exclusive Q&A sessions and signing autographs, as well as offering the chance to host one-on-one dance lessons for an on-board Strictly-style dance competition.

The four Strictly cruises available are as follows:

Britannia B909, April 7th – 20th
This cruise travels to the Canary Islands and Portugal, and features judge Craig Revel Horwood. Dancers Giovanni Pernice, Luba Mushtuk, Gorka Marquez, Karen Clifton and Amy Dowden are all billed to appear.

Ventura N914, June 2nd – 16th
If you’re up for visiting Spain, France and Monaco with Janette Manrara, Aljaz Skorjanec, Neil Jones, Katya Jones and Oti Mabuse, this one’s for you.

Azura A917, June 29th – July 13th
Neil and Katya Jones, Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Johannes Radebe and Craig Revel Horwood would be joining you in this trip to Spain and Italy.

Azura A919, July 20th – August 3rd
For those heading to Spain, Monaco and Italy, you’ll meet Neil and Katya Jones, Janette Manrara, Karen Clifton, Luba Mushtuk and Craig Revel Horwood.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final

Prices start from £1,299, but if that’s slightly out of your price range you can always head on the Strictly Come Dancing tour later this year.

Elsewhere in other Strictly news, this year’s winner Stacey Dooley is now fronting a brand new talent contest for BBC Three.

Advertisement

Titled Glow Up, the show aims to find Britain’s best make-up artist, so they can win a contract to work with some of make-up’s biggest names.

Sign up to the RadioTimes.com email newsletter

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 08/09/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Top L-R`: Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn,Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann Bottom L-R: Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn, Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann, Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Death in Paradise - Danny John-Jules as Dwayne

Danny John-Jules refuses to talk about Death in Paradise exit or ‘The Dancing Show’

Glow Up, Stacey Dooley (BBC)

Stacey Dooley hits back at claims she has ‘sold out’ with “trivial” new BBC show

shipwrecked, E4

Coming soon Everything you need to know about the return of Shipwrecked

Strictly Come Dancing - 2018 Logo

Who is joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up?