Hayley gets Cherry back in EastEnders – and BANS Alfie from seeing her

EastEnders‘ Hayley Slater (Katie Jarvis) was finally been reunited with her baby on Thursday 10 January, weeks after Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) kidnapped their daughter, and has now banned Cherry’s dad from having any involvement in the little one’s life.

Alfie absconded with the newborn and went on the run following an explosive Christmas Day showdown where his one-night stand with Hayley was sensationally exposed, jeopardising hopes of repairing his marriage to Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace).

Kat tracked Alfie down and made him promise to return Cherry – but after initially agreeing Mr Moon couldn’t bring himself to be parted from his offspring and believed Hayley to be an unfit mum, and he secretly planned to flee the country and start a new life abroad.

As desperate Hayley continued to go out of her mind at being separated from her daughter, tonight’s instalment picked up directly from the previous cliffhanger with Alfie and Cherry driving out of Albert Square. A parked paramedic vehicle, which had arrived to check on Rainie Branning after her collapse, blocked Alfie’s getaway and the guilt-ridden parent had second thoughts about taking Cherry and returned her to the Slater house.

Will Alfie ever see his baby again?

Overwhelmed to have her child back in her arms, Hayley thanked Alfie for coming to his senses – but rejected his apologetic plea that she allow him to be a part of Cherry’s upbringing from now on. With his tail between his legs, upset Alfie sloped off back to the Beales’, but his spirits were lifted when Kat dropped sons Tommy, Bert and Ernie round to spend time with their errant dad.

What does the future now hold for Alfie in Walford? Shane Richie is eventually bowing out again as it’s been confirmed he is joining the cast of West End musical Everyone’s Talking About Jamie from the end of January for a three-month stint, but has he really given up on Cherry? Is he planning another kidnap attempt before his exit – maybe taking the boys too?

As Alfie’s departure draws near, there was a surprise return to the Slater fold when Hayley’s toxic mum Bev Slater (Ashley McGuire) dropped by for an unannounced visit. What trouble will she bring to her daughter’s door this time?

