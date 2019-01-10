How to watch and live stream West Ham v Arsenal

London derby games are always passionate and often eventful affairs, and you should expect nothing less from this encounter at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal will be keen to take three points away from the game to keep them in contention for the Champions League places in the Premier League. Currently in fifth place, they’re seven points behind arch rival Tottenham, who are in third, but will certainly have their sights set on catching and overtaking Chelsea who are just three points in front in fourth place.

West Ham are having a decent season, currently in tenth position. Although they won’t be the favourites to take the points, they will certainly be doing all they can to upset the odds and cause a headache for their North London rivals.

Expect a thriller from the start.

What time is the West Ham v Arsenal game?

West Ham against Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 12th January 2019.

How to watch West Ham v Arsenal?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at London Stadium, London on Saturday 12th January.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

West Ham win: 13/5

Arsenal win: 21/20

Draw: 14/5

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

