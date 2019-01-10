Accessibility Links

How to watch and live stream Everton v Bournemouth

Your essential guide to the Premier League clash...

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Callum Wilson of Bournemouth celebrates after he scores a goal to make it 2-2 during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Watford FC at Vitality Stadium on January 2, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Going into this game both teams are on 27 points in the Premier League table, holding 11th and 12th place… you could say there’s nothing between them (and you’d be right!).

Everton may feel they’ll have the edge in this mid-table encounter, purely because they have the home advantage, but it will be a close one.

Bournemouth had a strong start to the season but have lost the early momentum and dropped a few places down the table in the last month.

There is creativity and skill on the field and with the likes of Richarlison in the blue corner and Calum Wilson on the Bournemouth team, there are definitely players that can change the complexion of this game in a heartbeat.

Could go either way.

Enjoy!

What time is the Everton v Bournemouth game?

Everton against Bournemouth will kick off at 2:15pm on Sunday 13th January 2019.

How to watch Everton v Bournemouth?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Goodison Park, Liverpool on Sunday 13th January.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

  • Everton win: 3/4
  • Bournemouth win: 15/4
  • Draw: 14/5

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

