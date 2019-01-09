Accessibility Links

Watch the moment killer Lachlan returns to Emmerdale

Belle goes to visit her ex in prison tonight

Emmerdale has released a sneak peek look at the moment that Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) bravely ventures behind bars to come face to face with her murderous ex-boyfriend Lachlan White (Thomas Atkinson).

Over the past week, the Dingles have been dealing with a campaign of intimidation, including the arrival of dead flowers for Belle and the slaughter of their pig Gloria.

Now, a worked-up Belle is hell-bent on seeing Lachlan, convinced that he’s behind everything. So accompanied by Sam (James Hooton), she goes to the prison to confront him.

During the visit, Belle isn’t fooled by Lachlan’s display of remorse despite Sam believing he’s genuinely changed. However, Lachlan later takes out a hidden mobile phone and makes a call, instructing someone to up the ante in their scheming. With whom is he in contact?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Emmerdale

