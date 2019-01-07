How to watch and stream Wolves v Liverpool live in their FA Cup 3rd round tie

It’s an extremely busy time of year for Premiership clubs, coming straight out of a hectic festive season and into the FA Cup 3rd round it’ll certainly be a time to see who has the squad with enough depth to power on through 2019.

Liverpool, who are top of the league, but expended a lot of energy on Thursday evening in their 2-1 loss to Manchester City, will be favourites in this game, but how much have they got left in the tank?

They’ll be up against a Wolves team who have had a decent season and will be looking to progress in the FA Cup by upsetting their high flying opponents.

It should be a close game with plenty of incident, so worth tuning in for.

What time is the Wolves v Liverpool game?

Wolves against Liverpool will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday 7th January 2019.

How to watch Wolves v Liverpool?

The game will be shown live on BBC One and can be streamed on the BBC Sport website and through BBC iPlayer.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton on Monday 7th January.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Wolves win: 29/10

Liverpool win: 10/11

Draw: 11/4

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

