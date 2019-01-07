How to watch Tottenham v Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg

London derby matches are always exciting affairs, but with both teams desperate to get some silverware and this being a semi-final, we can expect a real thriller at Wembley.

Spurs and Chelsea both come into the match on good form in the Premier League in 3rd and 4th places respectively, and both with ambitions of still catching up with Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race.

As it’s a two leg encounter, we may see a cagey start from both teams, but with the amount of talent and creativity on the pitch, it seems unlikely that the teams will be able to hold off for long before an exciting and attacking game unfolds.

Expect passion galore and goals in what should hopefully be a very special night in North London.

One not to miss.

What time is the Tottenham v Chelsea game?

Tottenham against Chelsea will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 8th January 2019.

How to watch Tottenham v Chelsea?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Wembley Stadium, London on Tuesday 8th January.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Tottenham win: 11/10

Chelsea win: 12/5

Draw: 12/5

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

