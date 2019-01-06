How to watch and stream Woking v Watford live in their FA Cup 3rd round tie

For National League side Woking, having Premiership visitors to their ground is not something that happens everyday – nor is having the match televised. However, the magic of the FA Cup brings both of those things to the Kingfield Stadium and its 6,000 capacity crowd for what Woking will be hoping is an afternoon to remember.

Advertisement

Watford should easily see off a side that’s four divisions below them in English football, but stranger things have happened in this oldest of cup tournaments than a side like Woking causing an upset.

Expect passion and commitment from Woking as they try to pull off mission impossible and make it through to the 4th round.

Well worth a watch.

What time is the Woking v Watford game?

Woking against Watford will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 6th January 2019.

How to watch Woking v Watford?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Kingfield Stadium on Sunday 6th January.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Woking win: 14/1

Watford win: 1/6

Draw: 11/2

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.