How to watch and stream Newport County v Leicester live in their FA Cup 3rd round tie

League Two Newport County will relish the chance to play Premiership opposition in this exciting looking 3rd round tie of the FA Cup.

Although Premier League Leicester will be firm favourites to see off their lower league opposition, the FA Cup – the oldest club tournament in the world – is famous for throwing up surprises and upsets… so who knows what might happen on a Sunday afternoon in Wales?

Expect the unexpected, and a fantastic and vocal support from the Newport County faithful at Rodney Parade.

What time is the Newport County v Leicester game?

Newport County against Leicester will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 6th January 2019.

How to watch Newport County v Leicester?

This game will be shown live on BBC One.

It will also be available to stream via the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Rodney Parade, Newport on Sunday 6th January.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Newport County win: 10/1

Leicester win: 2/7

Draw: 9/2

