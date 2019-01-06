Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. How to watch and stream Newport County v Leicester live in their FA Cup 3rd round tie

How to watch and stream Newport County v Leicester live in their FA Cup 3rd round tie

Everything you need to know about the match...

BARNET, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: David Pipe of Newport County AFC in action during the Sky Bet League Two match between Barnet FC and Newport County at The Hive on April 21, 2018 in Barnet, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

League Two Newport County will relish the chance to play Premiership opposition in this exciting looking 3rd round tie of the FA Cup.

Advertisement

Although Premier League Leicester will be firm favourites to see off their lower league opposition, the FA Cup – the oldest club tournament in the world – is famous for throwing up surprises and upsets… so who knows what might happen on a Sunday afternoon in Wales?

Expect the unexpected, and a fantastic and vocal support from the Newport County faithful at Rodney Parade.

What time is the Newport County v Leicester game?

Newport County against Leicester will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 6th January 2019.

How to watch Newport County v Leicester?

This game will be shown live on BBC One.

It will also be available to stream via the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Rodney Parade, Newport on Sunday 6th January.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

  • Newport County win: 10/1
  • Leicester win: 2/7
  • Draw: 9/2

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Tags

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Dave Mackay and the football newsreels from another era

110098

What time is England v Russia’s Euro 2016 match on TV?

football-scores

Voice of BBC football results Tim Gudgin dies aged 87

112157

Iceland supporters criticise France Euro 2016 team for copying their celebration