Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. How to watch and stream Manchester United v Reading live in their FA Cup 3rd round tie

How to watch and stream Manchester United v Reading live in their FA Cup 3rd round tie

Everything you need to know about the match...

READING, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: John Swift of Reading vies for possession with Matt Grimes of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Swansea City at the Madejski Stadium on January 01, 2019 in Reading, England. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had the perfect start to his caretaker manager stint at Old Trafford, leading Manchester United to four wins out of four since taking over from Jose Mourinho. However, a tricky 3rd round FA Cup match is always dangerous fro a big club like Man Utd, and Championship Reading will be looking to spoil Solskjaer’s honeymoon with a giant killing in the Saturday lunchtime game.

Advertisement

Although on paper, Manchester United are clear favourites to make it through to the next round, Reading will relish the chance to showcase their talent in the theatre of dreams at Old Trafford, and could well give the Red Devils a serious run for their money.

Should be a thrilling encounter, well worth tuning in for.

What time is the Man United v Reading game?

Man United against Reading will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 5th January 2019.

How to watch Man United v Reading?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester on Saturday 5th January.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

  • Man United win: 1/9
  • Reading win: 30/1
  • Draw: 19/2

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Tags

You might like

133777.a20e56e0-1013-4fa3-9470-4f16ff3a1cdc

Rio Ferdinand’s very personal documentary moved viewers to tears

imagenotavailable1

Thierry Henry to make Sky Sports debut in Manchester City v Arsenal

110098

What time is England v Russia’s Euro 2016 match on TV?

imagenotavailable1

Dave Mackay and the football newsreels from another era