What do you call your remote control?

The humble remote control is for many of us the gateway to our TV viewing experience.

It’s an item with which we have a love hate relationship. We love it because it saves us getting up off the sofa to change the channel. But, we hate it because half the time we can’t find the thing as it’s fallen down the side of the sofa.

For many, this turbulent relationship with a small block of plastic and rubber is an important part of life in the lounge – so, subsequently we give our remote control a pet name.

And although some of us are happy to stick with plain vanilla and call it the the remote control or the remote, many of us are more creative, calling it the changer, the clicker, the blipper, the zapper or the keys.

But what do you call yours?

Vote in our poll below…