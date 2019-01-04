How to watch and stream Manchester United v Reading live in their FA Cup 3rd round tie

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had the perfect start to his caretaker manager stint at Old Trafford, leading Manchester United to four wins out of four since taking over from Jose Mourinho. However, a tricky 3rd round FA Cup match is always dangerous fro a big club like Man Utd, and Championship Reading will be looking to spoil Solskjaer’s honeymoon with a giant killing in the Saturday lunchtime game.

Advertisement

Although on paper, Manchester United are clear favourites to make it through to the next round, Reading will relish the chance to showcase their talent in the theatre of dreams at Old Trafford, and could well give the Red Devils a serious run for their money.

Should be a thrilling encounter, well worth tuning in for.

What time is the Man United v Reading game?

Man United against Reading will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 5th January 2019.

How to watch Man United v Reading?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester on Saturday 5th January.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Man United win: 1/9

Reading win: 30/1

Draw: 19/2

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.