How to watch and stream South Africa v Pakistan live in the Second Test

After a thrilling First Test and very little between the sides, cricket fans will be hoping for a similarly entertaining game in Cape Town.

The pitch will be slower than at Centurion, which could help the batsmen – so we may see some high scores in a Test that could easily go either way.

Both batting line-ups have been known to collapse in the past, so a quick wicket in any innings could change the complexion of the match.

What time is the Second Test between South Africa and Pakistan?

The Second Test runs between the 3rd and the 7th of January 2019, and play begins each day at 8.30am (GMT)

You can watch the Test Match live on Sky Sports Cricket. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match live via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Unfortunately, this match is not available to watch for free.

Where is the Test Match being played?

The game will be played at Newlands, Cape Town in South Africa

Who are the umpires?

B N J Oxenford and J S Wilson are the on-pitch umpires with S Ravi as the TV umpire.

