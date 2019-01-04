How to watch and stream Blackpool v Arsenal live in their FA Cup 3rd round tie

Premiership Arsenal are of course favourites to win this game over League One Blackpool, but the FA Cup 3rd round is famous for throwing up surprises and upsets, and this match could easily end up being one of them.

It’s a tricky away trip for the Gunners and Blackpool will enjoy the chance of trying to humble a Premiership opposition on their home turf in front of what is likely to be a very loud and enthusiastic set of home supporters.

Expect passion and goals in this Saturday night FA Cup encounter…

What time is the Blackpool v Arsenal game?

Blackpool against Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 5th January 2019.

How to watch Blackpool v Arsenal?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Bloomfield Road on Saturday 5th January.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Blackpool win: 14/1

Arsenal win: 2/9

Draw: 5/1

