EastEnders villain Ray to SHOOT Mel on their wedding day?

Duplicitous Ray Kelly (Sean Mahon) appears to be planning a deadly shootout on his wedding day after being seen secretly loading a gun in tonight’s episode of EastEnders.

Advertisement

Mel (Tamzin Outhwaite) is has been scheming to get revenge on Ray ever since she discovered that he’s actually married to two other women and may even have resorted to murder to silence a third wife.

But little does Mel realise that Ray has a firearm stashed on the premises and now looks set to use it after a passing remark from Hunter left him wondering whether his bride-to-be has been meeting up with his spouse Nicola.

The stage is now set for some potentially fatal nuptials, with Mahonhaving already hinted that events will spiral out of control. “Ray is dangerous. And if you push a rabid dog into a corner, they’re going to come at you very, very fast.

“And on the wedding day, some events happen that may challenge Mel’s ability to win the day.”

A recent trailer released by the BBC1 soap teased how the drama play out with Mel seen handling the loaded gun before a heated nighttime showdown in woodland appears to show her being hit by a car. So will Mel make it through the day in one piece? Or might someone else be meeting their maker?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.