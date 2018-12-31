Doctor Who stars say New Year Day special most action-packed episode yet
Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh and Mandip Gill have teased an "epic" New Year's special
The stars of BBC1’s Doctor Who have teased an “epic” New Year’s Day special, describing the episode as “action-packed” and filled with “car chases [and] explosions”.
The 30-second clip, featuring Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh and Mandip Gill, was posted on the official Doctor Who Twitter page ahead of Tuesday’s episode.
“For me, I just want an audience to sit down and have a good time, and to be interested and to be continually unable to look away,” said Whittaker, who plays the thirteenth incarnation of the titular Time Lord.
“We’ve got heavy action sequences, it’s very epic, probably the biggest action-packed [episode] maybe throughout the whole series,” Cole said.
“There’s a massive like car chases, explosions,” Gill added, “it’s like a race against time.”
“There are some interlocking things in the show that they’ll go, oh wow, didn’t see that coming,” Walsh enthused at the end of the clip. “They’re [viewers] gonna love it.”
The episode, titled Resolution, is likely to feature a few more familiar characters — including a potential Dalek, if this clip is anything to go by…
Doctor Who’s New Year’s Day special airs on Tuesday 1st January at 7.00pm on BBC1