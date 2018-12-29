First look at Rainie’s shock EastEnders collapse

EastEnders has released first-look pictures of the moment a stressed-out Rainie (Tanya Franks) collapses in a January episode of EastEnders. The cliffhanger moment comes just as the Brannings are preparing to celebrate young Abi’s first birthday – but will Rainie survive the celebrations?

The upcoming drama sees Max (Jake Wood) getting called to work and asking his brother Jack (Scott Maslen) to watch Abi. Feeling shut out, Rainie offers to take charge of the tot’s upcoming birthday party. But when she ventures out to collect the cake, she has a dizzy spell and ends up dropping it.

Determined to fix things, Rainie goes all out to impress, but takes on more than she can handle and collapses. When Max subsequently returns home, he finds Abi crying and gets a further shock when he sees Rainie passed out on the kitchen floor.

Thankfully, Rainie’s fall won’t prove to be fatal and the very next day, she’ll be seen insisting that she’s fine. As the party gets underway, Rainie is keen to help, but when Max sees that she’s still unsteady, he has some harsh words for her. But is Max being unnecessarily cruel? And could there be something really troubling happening with Rainie’s health?

