Hollyoaks reveals abuser Buster Smith’s trial week details

Hollyoaks has announced plans for a special week of episodes devoted to the trial of Buster Smith (Nathan Sussex), who faces charges of child abuse against teenager Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) and the historic abuse of Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward).

Advertisement

Predatory football coach Buster’s grooming and physical abuse of vulnerable Ollie was one of the soap’s most high-profile storylines of 2018, and 2019 kicks off with the case going to court. Ollie bravely reported the wrongdoing to the police after encouragement from Brody who confessed he had been abused by his best mate Damon Kinsella’s dad as a child himself, but was too scared to say anything at the time.

Brody’s historic case was thrown out due to a lack of evidence, but out of desperation Damon gave a false statement that he witnessed incidents of abuse when he was a teenager ensuring the charges were upheld.

As the trial gets underway, the question of whether Brody will get justice hangs on Damon maintaining his false evidence on the stand, and during the big week he receives a letter from his father begging him not to lie. Has Damon done more harm than good?

Brody will struggle with his anger as he prepares to testify, with his loved ones concerned for his wellbeing when he punches a wall and his testimony approaches.

Ollie goes missing on the first day of the trial, but eventually gets on the stand where he is harshly quizzed by Buster’s defence team. The teenager’s dad Luke Morgan is let out of prison to testify, but Misbah Maalik is uneasy at the thought of her son Imran – Ollie’s best mate who was on the same footie team Buster coached – giving evidence as he’s still dealing with his own mental health issues following the exposure of his physical violence towards his mother. Is she right to keep him away from court?

Finally, the jury reach their verdict and Brody, Ollie and Damon discover whether Buster will be jailed for his sick crimes – will he be found guilty?

Buster’s trial week starts on E4 on Friday 4 January at 7pm, and C4 from Monday 7 January at 6.30pm, with the verdict airing on E4 on Thursday 10 January and C4 on Friday 11 January.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.